Chase Chrisley Expresses Pride in Sister Savannah Amid Family Crisis

Chase Chrisley, the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, recently took to his sister Savannah’s ‘Unlocked’ podcast to voice his deep admiration for her courage and resolve in the face of their parents’ incarceration. The Chrisley siblings are navigating a challenging period, grappling with their parents’ imprisonment and Savannah’s newfound guardianship of their younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe.

Shaping a New Family Dynamic

Savannah Chrisley, known for her role in the family’s reality TV show ‘Chrisley Knows Best,’ has assumed a parental role for 17-year-old Grayson and 11-year-old Chloe, a responsibility she has embraced with grace and determination. Savannah’s actions have elicited praise, not only from her brother Chase but also from fans and followers who have admired her strength and resilience.

An Unwavering Commitment

In the podcast, Savannah expressed her unwavering commitment to uphold what’s right, even if it means losing fans or friends in the process. This devotion extends to her involvement in legal matters concerning her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who began serving their federal sentences for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy in January 2023.

A Silver Lining Amid Legal Troubles

Notwithstanding the ongoing legal battles, the Chrisley family recently savored a moment of relief. A federal lawsuit against Joshua Waites, the former Director of Special Investigations at the state’s Department of Revenue, resulted in a $1 million settlement from the state of Georgia. This victory follows the Chrisleys being cleared of their state tax evasion charge. However, it does not affect their ongoing sentences, which originally combined to 19 years. Todd’s release date is now set for January 22, 2033, and Julie’s for October 19, 2028.