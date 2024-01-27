Charting the Course: Evaluating Wi-Fi 6E and Planning for Wi-Fi 7 in Apple IT Networks

When it comes to network planning, staying ahead of technological advancements is critical. Today, we delve into the realm of evolving Wi-Fi standards, a discussion of paramount importance for IT managers and enterprises, particularly those working with Apple devices.

Wi-Fi 6E: A Transformative Technological Leap

Wi-Fi 6E, which operates on the 6 GHz band, has been around for a while and has now found support in Apple's pro line of products. Introduced over three years ago, this standard demonstrated transformative potential from the outset. Despite earlier anticipation, the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E, such as higher data rates, are just becoming evident as devices and infrastructure catch up.

Wi-Fi 7: The Future of Connectivity

Looking forward, Wi-Fi 7 looms on the horizon, promising even higher data rates up to 30 Gbps and features like Multi-Link Operation for simultaneous multi-band transmission. The RUCKUS R770, a high-end Wi-Fi 7, tri-band concurrent indoor AP, supports these Wi-Fi 7 features and highlights industry-leading performance environments with a combined data rate of 12.22 Gbps. It also offers a 10Gbps Ethernet port for eliminating wired backhaul bottleneck.

The Practicality of Wi-Fi 7 over Wi-Fi 6E

However, the practical benefits of Wi-Fi 7 over Wi-Fi 6E are not expected to be as significant. Given the usual time gap for Apple to adopt new technologies, Wi-Fi 7 integration into Apple products is likely at least 24 months away. For network deployments today, Wi-Fi 6E is recommended if high-speed capability is needed soon. Otherwise, waiting another year may allow for more device availability and cost-effective options as the technology matures.

The key takeaway is that while it's important to stay informed about Wi-Fi 7, most networks don't need to consider it in immediate planning or budgeting. It's about smart planning and choosing the right technology at the right time.