Charming Tudor-Style Home in Minneapolis Hits the Market After Two Decades

After over 20 years of making memories, cherishing moments, and transforming a house into a home, Tim and Kathy Keehn have decided to bid farewell to their charming Tudor-style residence nestled in the heart of southwest Minneapolis. This four-bedroom, three-bath beauty, an architectural gem dating back to 1936, stretches over 3,000 square feet and is seated on an unusually wide lot for this part of the city.

A Tapestry of Timeless Elegance and Modern Comforts

Every corner of the house whispers tales of a bygone era, harmoniously blending with touches of modern comforts. One of the most captivating features is a stone wood-burning fireplace, a timeless element offering warmth and coziness. A sunroom, drenched in natural light, serves as Kathy Keehn's favorite spot, a sanctuary where she could admire the beauty of her meticulously designed garden.

Over the years, the Keehns have judiciously updated the home while retaining its unique character. They introduced modern amenities such as central air and breathed new life into spaces like the kitchen, equipping it with new appliances, custom cabinets, and granite countertops. Yet, they took great care to preserve the home's original charm by refinishing the Brazilian cherry floors and maintaining the original cast iron tub and porcelain tiles in the bathroom.

An Idyllic Locale for Family Life

The house's location has been a boon for family life. Situated within walking distance to local schools, it offered a nurturing environment for the Keehn's children to grow. The property also boasts a large driveway and a patio, perfect spaces for family gatherings and entertainment.

The neighborhood is a haven of convenience with close proximity to local amenities, including Minnehaha Creek, a library, grocery stores, restaurants, and the enchanting Lake Harriet. This makes it a walkable neighborhood where the vibrancy of city life blends seamlessly with the serenity of nature.

The End of an Era, the Beginning of a New Chapter

As the Keehns bid adieu to their beloved home, they leave behind a legacy of love and care that's embedded in every nook and cranny. The new owners stand to inherit not just a residence, but a home brimming with character, history, and a rich tapestry of memories. As this Tudor-style house in Minneapolis hits the market, it's ready to embrace a new epoch, continuing its saga as a cherished Minneapolis landmark.