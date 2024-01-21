Charmaine Sheh: From Acclaimed Actress to Real Estate Mogul

Charmaine Sheh, the acclaimed Hong Kong actress, has been commanding attention not merely for her illustrious acting career but also for her astute real estate investments. With an impressive portfolio worth an estimated $23 million, Sheh stands as a testament to financial acumen and prudent investment strategies.

A New Addition to the Collection

Her latest purchase, a three-bedroom apartment in Harbour Glory, North Point, has a price tag of HKD30 million ($3.8 million). Spanning approximately 1,034 square feet, this property marks yet another strategic addition to her burgeoning real estate portfolio.

A Diverse Portfolio

Among her numerous properties, Sheh's collection includes a detached house in Nam Shan Tsuen, Sai Kung, that serves as her primary residence. But her financial success isn't merely a product of her acting career; it's a reflection of her preference for real estate over traditional banking methods. It's a testament to her financial prudence, opting to avoid large loans and purchase within her means.

Rising Star to Real Estate Mogul

Sheh's journey began in 1997 when she was named Miss Hong Kong runner-up. She quickly ascended to fame as an actress with TVB, earning a name for herself in popular television shows throughout the years. After parting ways with TVB in 2016, she embarked on a new venture, launching her own agency and finding success in the Chinese market, particularly with the series 'Story of Yanxi Palace' in 2018. In 2023, Sheh made a triumphant return to TVB with 'The Queen of News', securing her third Best Actress award at the TVB Awards.