en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Charleroi Resident Gabriel Uribe Facing Felony Charges in Sexual Assault Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
Charleroi Resident Gabriel Uribe Facing Felony Charges in Sexual Assault Case

In a disturbing revelation, 23-year-old Gabriel Uribe from Charleroi, Pennsylvania, is currently facing three felony charges. This comes in the wake of an alleged sexual assault that transpired in State College in October 2021. The incident came to light during Uribe’s preliminary arraignment, unearthing the details of that harrowing night.

Unraveling the Night of the Incident

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, reported that the incident unfolded after Uribe, along with a few others, were invited back to her apartment following a night out. The encounter, initially consensual, took an ugly turn when Uribe allegedly forced the victim to engage in sexual intercourse and perform oral sex. Worse still, Uribe is said to have recorded the act on his cell phone.

A Violent Encounter Captured

According to the victim, Uribe slapped her in the process, refusing to heed her pleas to stop. This claim is corroborated by a video found on Uribe’s Snapchat account. The police were able to access this evidence after securing a search warrant.

Charges and Bail

Uribe now confronts charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and interception communications. Despite the severity of these charges, Uribe has been released on a $65,000 unsecured bail.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hispanic-Latino Commission Tackles Closure of Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Montana's Real Estate Boom: Small Towns Lead the Way

By BNN Correspondents

Park Ridge Struggles to Meet State Affordable Housing Mandate

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ventura Community Bands Together to Fund Creek Clearing Project

By María Alejandra Trujillo

John Thodos and DYAR Architecture's Modernist Beachfront Masterpiece H ...
@BNN Newsroom · 10 mins
John Thodos and DYAR Architecture's Modernist Beachfront Masterpiece H ...
heart comment 0
DHS Utilizes Usability Testing to Enhance Customer Experience

By Momen Zellmi

DHS Utilizes Usability Testing to Enhance Customer Experience
Foreclosure Sale Notice Issued for El Paso County Property

By Salman Akhtar

Foreclosure Sale Notice Issued for El Paso County Property
DYAR Architecture’s Modernist Masterpiece Hits the Market at $9 Million

By BNN Correspondents

DYAR Architecture's Modernist Masterpiece Hits the Market at $9 Million
AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean to Officially Divorce: A Journey from Separation to Decision

By Olalekan Adigun

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean to Officially Divorce: A Journey from Separation to Decision
Latest Headlines
World News
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
3 mins
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
3 mins
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
4 mins
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
4 mins
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
4 mins
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
4 mins
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
4 mins
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
4 mins
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
4 mins
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
34 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app