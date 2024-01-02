Charleroi Resident Gabriel Uribe Facing Felony Charges in Sexual Assault Case

In a disturbing revelation, 23-year-old Gabriel Uribe from Charleroi, Pennsylvania, is currently facing three felony charges. This comes in the wake of an alleged sexual assault that transpired in State College in October 2021. The incident came to light during Uribe’s preliminary arraignment, unearthing the details of that harrowing night.

Unraveling the Night of the Incident

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, reported that the incident unfolded after Uribe, along with a few others, were invited back to her apartment following a night out. The encounter, initially consensual, took an ugly turn when Uribe allegedly forced the victim to engage in sexual intercourse and perform oral sex. Worse still, Uribe is said to have recorded the act on his cell phone.

A Violent Encounter Captured

According to the victim, Uribe slapped her in the process, refusing to heed her pleas to stop. This claim is corroborated by a video found on Uribe’s Snapchat account. The police were able to access this evidence after securing a search warrant.

Charges and Bail

Uribe now confronts charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and interception communications. Despite the severity of these charges, Uribe has been released on a $65,000 unsecured bail.