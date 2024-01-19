Charity Commission Issues Official Warning to One Young World for Governance Failings

One Young World, a renowned charity often distinguished by its high-profile summits featuring international leaders and celebrities, has received an official warning from the Charity Commission. This warning comes in the wake of a detailed investigation launched by the Charity Commission following media reports in 2022 that shed light on potential irregularities such as high salaries and bonuses for the charity's senior staff and potential conflicts of interest.

Regulatory Investigation on One Young World

The commission's inquiry revealed significant governance failings within the organization. The crux of the concern was the unauthorized salary paid to the managing director, who also happens to be the daughter of the charity's chief executive. This payment was found to be in direct violation of the charity's governing document. The ramifications of this revelation led to a significant administrative shift within the charity, with Kate Robertson, the Chief Executive who also served as a trustee, resigning from her trustee role in 2023.

Unauthorised Bonus and Governance Failings

Additional findings from the investigation pointed to unauthorised bonus payments made to Ms. Robertson. These payments, although made in good faith, were found to be unauthorised, further deepening the governance concerns within the charity. Another failing noted by the commission was poor minute-taking and an ineffective management of conflicts of interest.

Charity Commission's Action Plan and One Young World's Response

In response to these findings, the Charity Commission has provided an action plan. The plan directs the charity to manage conflicts of interest in a more appropriate manner and to recruit additional trustees free from such conflicts. The commission has committed to continue monitoring the charity's progress, with the caveat that further regulatory action may be necessary if the required improvements are not made.

One Young World, for its part, has accepted the commission's findings, expressing disappointment but choosing to view the situation as an opportunity for growth and improvement. In a bid to prevent similar issues in the future, the charity has appointed new legal advisers and is actively working on improving its administrative and governance processes.