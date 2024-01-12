en English
BNN Newsroom

Chaos in Paradise: Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Unrest

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Chaos in Paradise: Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Unrest

The serene landscapes of Papua New Guinea have been disrupted by shocking scenes of arson and violence. The two largest cities of the nation, shaken by severe unrest, are in the grip of chaos. The distressing consequence of this upheaval is the tragic loss of at least 16 lives, a grim testimony to the ferocity of the destabilization.

The Catalyst and the Chaos

Rioting and looting have become the ominous new norm in these cities, following a state of emergency declared in the capital. The unrest can be traced back to a protest strike by police and public servants over an unexpected pay cut, the result of a technical glitch. In a disturbing show of public dissent, cars were set ablaze, shops torched, and supermarkets pillaged. Reports of widespread violence and destruction have further intensified the grim atmosphere.

A Government Under Pressure

The brunt of this unrest falls heavily on the shoulders of the prime minister. Amidst an economic slump, rising costs, and high unemployment, the leader faces increasing resentment from various quarters. In response to the escalating crisis, the prime minister suspended key state and police officials, initiated a democracy and rule of law review, and mobilized 1,000 military personnel to restore order. However, tensions remain high, with violent incidents still being reported across the country.

International Eyes and Assistance

The turmoil in Papua New Guinea has not gone unnoticed by the international community. Australian and Chinese authorities are closely monitoring the situation, advocating for calm and restraint. Former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has urged the current administration to step down, given the unprecedented scale of destruction. Australia has extended a helping hand, responding to the government’s plea for assistance. The unfolding crisis underscores the need for more robust governance and public security measures in Papua New Guinea.

BNN Newsroom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

