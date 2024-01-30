Channel Seven's Katrina Blowers Steps Down from Weekend News Desk

Channel Seven's esteemed presenter, Katrina Blowers, has publicly announced her decision to step down from her role as the weekend news anchor, a position she has held with distinction for the past four years. The popular television personality took to Instagram to share her career transition within the network, a move that has been made to allow her a greater focus on her family life.

From Weekend Anchor to Afternoon News

As part of this reshuffle, Blowers will now be seen gracing the television screens as the afternoon anchor from Monday to Wednesday. The talented presenter expressed her profound appreciation for the audience that has stood by her side throughout her tenure, acknowledging the difficulty of making such a decision, especially considering the deep connection she has formed with her viewers over the years.

A New Chapter Beckons

In her heartfelt announcement, Blowers emphasized the honor and privilege she has felt in being able to bring significant stories to her audience. She expressed eagerness for her new career chapter, which begins with anchoring the 4pm Queensland bulletin. With this transition, she is poised to deliver the same level of journalistic excellence that her viewers have come to expect, albeit in a new time slot.

Embracing Change and Family Time

Blowers' followers on Instagram showered her with congratulations and well-wishes for her new role, expressing their support for the opportunity it provides her to enjoy more family time during weekends. As she embarks upon this new journey in her career, her fans, viewers, and the entire Channel Seven family look forward to seeing her continue to shine in her new role, bringing quality news and stories to the Queensland community.