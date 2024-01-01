Channel Islands’ Distinguished Figures Honored, Major Development Approved in St Helier

In the twilight of the old year, King Charles III unveiled the annual New Year’s Honours list, which extended to six distinguished individuals from the Channel Islands. The honorees include Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb, each acknowledged for their unique contributions and achievements.

Major Development Project in St Helier

The Infrastructure Minister of Jersey approved a £120 million development project in the heart of St Helier. The ambitious plan will introduce 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and a new dining culture with cafes and a restaurant. This significant development comes at a time when housing affordability is a major concern, as highlighted by Deputy John Gollop who pointed out that housing prices are currently out of reach for many.

Firefighters Engage in Fundraising Drive

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the local firefighting team is engaging in a fundraising effort by offering to drive across the island in exchange for donations to the Fire Fighters Charity. The initiative speaks volumes about the commitment and dedication of the firefighting team, not only in terms of their professional duties but also towards contributing to the wider community.

Website Cookie Policy

As part of efforts to maintain transparency and user trust, the news website has outlined its cookie policy. The site uses cookies to improve services, measure performance, and customize marketing campaigns. Users are informed about the cookies’ purposes and are given the option to manage their preferences at any time.