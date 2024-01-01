en English
BNN Newsroom

Channel Islands’ Distinguished Figures Honored, Major Development Approved in St Helier

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
Channel Islands’ Distinguished Figures Honored, Major Development Approved in St Helier

In the twilight of the old year, King Charles III unveiled the annual New Year’s Honours list, which extended to six distinguished individuals from the Channel Islands. The honorees include Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb, each acknowledged for their unique contributions and achievements.

Major Development Project in St Helier

The Infrastructure Minister of Jersey approved a £120 million development project in the heart of St Helier. The ambitious plan will introduce 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and a new dining culture with cafes and a restaurant. This significant development comes at a time when housing affordability is a major concern, as highlighted by Deputy John Gollop who pointed out that housing prices are currently out of reach for many.

Firefighters Engage in Fundraising Drive

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the local firefighting team is engaging in a fundraising effort by offering to drive across the island in exchange for donations to the Fire Fighters Charity. The initiative speaks volumes about the commitment and dedication of the firefighting team, not only in terms of their professional duties but also towards contributing to the wider community.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

