BNN Newsroom

Channel Islanders Honored in King Charles III’s New Year’s Honours List

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST
Channel Islanders Honored in King Charles III’s New Year’s Honours List

In a grand gesture of recognition and respect for their remarkable contributions, six individuals from the Channel Islands have been honored in the Official New Year’s Honours List by King Charles III. Three of the recipients hail from Guernsey and the other three from Jersey. Their diverse achievements across fields like horticulture, sports, public service, business, charity sectors, and community service, have earned them a place in the prestigious list, highlighting their unique roles in enriching their respective communities.

Award Recipients from Guernsey

From Guernsey, Raymond Evison, a renowned horticulturist and a previous OBE recipient, has been elevated to a CBE for his exceptional accomplishments in the field of horticulture, particularly with the founding of Guernsey’s Clematis Nursery. Julia Bowditch has been conferred with an MBE for her unwavering commitment to sports, with a major role as the Director of the NatWest International Island Games, attributing the event’s success to the collective effort of over 1,200 volunteers. Vanessa Wakeford was awarded the Royal Victorian Silver Medal, a testament to her dedicated service at Government House.

Jersey’s Honorees

In Jersey, the list of honorees includes Kevin Keen, who received an OBE for his extensive work across business and charity sectors. Michael Blackie earned an MBE for his influential role in the Eisteddfod, underscoring the event’s inclusivity and the opportunities it provides for personal development. Peter Tabb was granted a British Empire Medal for his commendable services to the community, showcasing the profound impact of his dedication and passion.

Significance of the Awards

The New Year’s Honours list recognizes contributions of individuals not only domestically but also overseas and internationally. The awards bestowed upon these six individuals from the Channel Islands are a reflection of their significant impact, dedication, and the collective spirit of volunteerism and community service. The awards serve as a testament to the power of community service and personal growth, while the recipients’ gratitude and reflections on their journeys, further emphasize the transformative potential of individual contributions to their communities.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

