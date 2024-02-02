Champlain Walking Group: Encouraging Activity and Social Interaction

In the heart of winter, the Village of Champlain has found a way to keep its residents active and socially engaged. The freshly minted Champlain Walking Group—an initiative led by Mayor Janet McFetridge—offers residents a warm and safe environment to participate in regular physical exercise. Inspired by the village's recent designation as an age-friendly community by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), this initiative is a signpost to other communities in terms of fostering health and social interaction among their populace.

The Genesis of the Initiative

Mayor Janet McFetridge, the spearhead behind the creation of the Champlain Walking Group, has been instrumental in encouraging local residents to partake in these communal walks. The group held its trial walk at Rouses Point Elementary, with 16 enthusiastic participants turning up, signaling a successful start. The group plans to hold four walking sessions each week, providing ample opportunity for residents to stay active amidst the frigid winter months.

Inclusive by Design

The beauty of the Champlain Walking Group lies not just in its intent but also in its inclusivity. There are no age restrictions to participate, thereby encouraging cross-generational participation. This inclusivity not only promotes physical health but also aids in bridging the generational divide, fostering a cohesive community spirit. The initiative comes on the heels of the village's recognition as an age-friendly community by the AARP, a testament to Champlain's commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive community for all ages.

Funding and Future Plans

The financial backbone of the project has been provided by the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Foundation. The Foundation's funding covers the insurance costs and building use fees, ensuring the sustainability of the initiative. As spring dawns, Mayor McFetridge remains open-minded about the future direction of the Walking Group. She is actively seeking suggestions from residents, showing a clear commitment to refining and expanding the program based on community feedback. The Champlain Walking Group is a shining example of how communities can come together to foster physical health and social interaction—much-needed antidotes in a world grappling with isolation and sedentary lifestyles.