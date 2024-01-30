Chamari Priyanka Perera: A Widow's Possible Political Path

Chamari Priyanka Perera, the widow of late former State Minister of Water Supply, Sanath Nishantha, has indicated a possible willingness to tread the political path her husband once walked. However, her potential political trajectory hinges on certain conditions. The constituents of the Puttalam district, where her husband was serving at the time of his death, or her political party itself must request her to fill the vacant seat.

A Call from the Community or Party Leaders

Perera voiced her perspective during her visit to the home of Anuradha Jayakodi, the security officer of her late husband who tragically died in a recent car accident. She emphasized that her entry into politics would not be a personal ambition, but a response to a clear call to action from the local community and party leaders. This would be a continuation of the work that her late husband had initiated, and she would only consider it if there was a strong desire from the public for her to do so.

A Legacy of Public Service

Reflecting on her husband's devotion to his public service, Perera recalled how he never turned anyone in need away. His dedication to the people of Puttalam district and the country at large was his driving force. This sense of service was a facet of his character that Perera was intimately familiar with, having worked closely with him in managing part of his political affairs and as his personal secretary.

From Rumors to Reality?

Rumors of her entering into politics circulated even before her husband's passing. However, Perera denied making any such declarations to the media. Despite her vast experience working alongside her husband, she had no initial aspirations for a political career. The current situation, however, has led her to reconsider her stance, given the responsibility she feels towards the future of her four children and the constituents her husband served.