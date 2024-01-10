Chalamet Addresses Rumors: No Feud Between Gomez and Jenner

Timothée Chalamet, the celebrated Hollywood actor, has recently stepped into the limelight, not for his acting prowess, but to address the swirling rumors that have been making rounds about a tense relationship between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. Chalamet's candid statement, meant to quell the gossip mill, was highlighted in a segment by TMZ on TV, a name synonymous with celebrity news.

Chalamet Clarifies Rumors

In a move that stunned many, Chalamet, during a recent appearance at the Golden Globes, dismissed the rumors of a feud between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, two of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today. He asserted that there was no bad blood between the two celebrities, thus throwing cold water on the speculation that had been rife after the Golden Globes.

A Word on Relationship Dynamics

Chalamet, who shares a close relationship with both Gomez and Jenner, clarified that he and Gomez were on good terms and dismissed allegations of Jenner snubbing Gomez at the event. He spoke highly of Jenner's support during the awards season, highlighting the strength of their bond. Chalamet's words are a testament to the supportive relationships that exist among these celebrities, despite the rumors.

Putting an End to the Speculations

In his conversation with TMZ, Chalamet confirmed that there was no animosity among the trio, thereby putting an end to the speculations that had taken flight after a video of Gomez conversing with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes went viral. The rumors, which had become a source of intrigue among fans and the celebrity news circuit, have now been laid to rest by Chalamet's candid clarification.