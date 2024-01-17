CFPB Warns of Rising Elder Scams: Fraudsters Pose as Federal Agents

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has raised the alarm over an alarming surge in scams targeting the elderly, where fraudsters pose as representatives from the Bureau or other federal entities. Scammers have been found to impersonate CFPB employees in a bid to swindle older Americans through phone or video calls.

Recognizing Scam Red Flags

In a detailed blog post, the Bureau highlights the tell-tale signs of such scams, including requests for upfront fees and false promises of lottery or lawsuit winnings. The CFPB has categorically stated that it does not solicit personal information or money from the public, thereby emphasizing the need for awareness and caution when contacted by supposed representatives of the Bureau.

Three Common Scam Variations

The CFPB has outlined three prevalent scam variations that the public should be aware of: imposters making direct calls, notifications of class action lawsuits with potential cash awards, and demands for taxes or fees to collect supposed money. These scams underline the lengths that fraudsters will go to exploit vulnerable older Americans.

CFPB's Consumer Call Center and Vigilance

The CFPB's consumer call center is readily available for individuals to verify the legitimacy of government communications. This service further bolsters the protection of older Americans, providing a reliable channel for them to confirm any contact they receive from the Bureau or other federal entities. The CFPB's advisory is in line with previous warnings from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) concerning the susceptibility of older Americans to scams, particularly those involving complex financial products like reverse mortgages.

The Bureau urges everyone, especially the elderly, to maintain vigilance against scammers reaching out through various communication channels or even in person. This warning is particularly pertinent given the complexity of financial services and products, which can often heighten the susceptibility of older Americans to fraudulent schemes.