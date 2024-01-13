en English
BNN Newsroom

CES Showcases Breakthrough Wearable Tech: From Facial-Controlled Earbuds to Urban Electric Skis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
CES Showcases Breakthrough Wearable Tech: From Facial-Controlled Earbuds to Urban Electric Skis

At the heartbeat of innovation and technology, the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is a platform for the world’s tech leaders to showcase their most transformative inventions. This year, the spotlight was on wearable tech, with several groundbreaking devices that have the potential to revolutionize mundane tasks and open new frontiers in human-computer interaction.

Naqi Neural Earbuds: A New Era of Control

Among the highlights were the Naqi Neural Earbuds, an intriguing innovation that allows users to control devices with their facial expressions. These earbuds house embedded biosensors that detect muscle electrical impulses, making it possible to manipulate device functions with a mere frown, smile, or wink. Initially conceived to help a paralyzed friend enjoy video games, the company is now seeking partnerships to bring this unprecedented technology to a wider audience.

XREAL’s Augmented Reality Glasses: Your Personal Movie Theater

Another stand-out was XREAL’s augmented reality glasses, which project a movie theater-sized screen onto the user’s field of vision. The glasses also possess the capability to track hand movements, allowing users to create virtual 3D applications. This innovation offers the possibility of enjoying a large screen experience anytime, anywhere, effectively disrupting the traditional constraints of space and equipment.

Skyted’s Silent Mask: The Future of Confidential Calls

Skyted introduced a quieter yet equally compelling innovation, the Silent Mask. This mask allows users to make silent and confidential calls by blocking outgoing voice and incoming noise, making it ideal for use in noisy environments or places where silence is paramount. This invention elegantly addresses the challenges of maintaining privacy in increasingly crowded and noisy urban landscapes.

.simstechnology: Personal Security at Your Fingertips

Personal security was also a focus at CES with .simstechnology’s device that alerts users when someone approaches from behind and records the interaction. This invention, inspired by the founder’s personal experiences of being attacked, underscores the potential of wearable tech to contribute to personal safety and peace of mind.

Shift Robotics and Skwheel: Revolutionizing Urban Transportation

Shift Robotics introduced the Moonwalkers X, an electric wheeled device worn over shoes to enable faster walking without effort. Aimed at improving productivity in large warehouses, this device exemplifies how wearable tech can streamline operations in industrial scenarios. Finally, Skwheel’s electric skis offer a novel means of urban transportation, allowing users to ski on any surface without the need for snow. This opens up fun commute possibilities and provides winter sports stores with potential rental opportunities during off-peak seasons.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

