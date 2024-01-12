en English
BNN Newsroom

CES 2024 Unveils Quirky and Innovative Tech Gadgets

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
CES 2024 Unveils Quirky and Innovative Tech Gadgets

At the heart of the CES 2024 event in Las Vegas, a remarkable selection of unusual and innovative tech gadgets emerged, capturing global attention with their unique features. From animated houseplants to artificial intelligence-integrated appliances, the convention showcased a trend towards incorporating technology in every facet of daily life.

PlantPetz: Adding Life to Houseplants

Among the crowd’s favorites was PlantPetz, a product that brings houseplants to life. Using a capacitive sensor, these animated plants respond to touch and lack of water with distinctive wiggles and gurgles, introducing an interactive element to indoor gardening.

Perfecting Grilling with AI: The Perfecta Grill

For culinary enthusiasts, the Perfecta Grill stole the show. This AI-enhanced kitchen appliance, priced at $3,500, boasts of delivering perfectly cooked steaks within minutes, courtesy of its elevator-like compartments.

Samsung’s Ballie: A Robot Companion

Samsung introduced its Ballie robot, designed to serve as a personal companion. Equipped with cameras and a built-in projector, the robot follows its users, capable of casting YouTube clips on various surfaces, including ceilings.

A New Era in Dental Care: The Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush

Stepping into the realm of personal care, the Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush showcased the power of AI integration. Offering interactive touchscreens and bone conduction for voice tips, the toothbrush signifies a significant leap in dental care technology.

Sleeping Soundly with DeRucci’s Anti-Snoring Pillow

DeRucci’s Anti-Snoring Pillow aims to reduce snoring by adjusting the user’s head position using a bulky control pad, highlighting the application of technology in enhancing sleep quality.

Flappie and Rabbit R1: Unusual Pet and Communication Solutions

Flappie introduced a smart pet accessory designed to prevent pets from bringing dead animals into the house through the cat flap. On the other hand, the Rabbit R1 is a minimalist communication device that prioritizes voice interactions with an AI assistant over apps.

Tropicana’s AI-free Orange Juice: A Horticulturalist’s Humor

In a lighter vein, Tropicana introduced an ‘AI-free orange juice’ named ‘Tropcn,’ likely as a humorous gesture for horticulturalists.

The CES 2024 event was a testament to the ever-expanding horizons of technology, with AI integration becoming an integral part of everyday objects. The showcased products, quirky yet innovative, promise to push the boundaries of technology and its applications in routine life.

BNN Newsroom
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

