BNN Newsroom

CES 2024: The Discomforting Absence of Sex Tech

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, a global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace, evidenced a conspicuous absence of sex technology, a sector addressing a fundamental human experience. A stark contrast to previous years, the 2024 edition saw a noticeably smaller presence of companies operating in the sex tech arena, raising pertinent questions about the industry’s discomfort with blending technology and intimacy.

Flashback to 2019: A Controversial Encounter

In 2019, sex tech company Lora DiCarlo made headlines at CES when it was awarded an innovation award for its product. The award was controversially rescinded due to alleged policy violations, a decision that later saw a reversal following backlash. This incident spotlighted the strained relationship between the sex tech industry and the mainstream tech sector.

A Lone Standout in 2024: Ohdoki

Fast forward to CES 2024, the Norwegian company Ohdoki emerged as an anomaly amidst the prevalent dearth of sex tech. The company showcased innovative products such as The Handy and Oh!, drawing attention in the overall absence of similar companies.

A Cultural Shift at CES?

On another note, CES 2024 also evidenced a decline in ‘booth babes’, marking progress in challenging sexism within the industry. Despite this positive move, the virtual exclusion of sex tech from the event suggests a broader hesitance to incorporate sexuality as a vital aspect of technology.

The stark absence of sex tech at CES 2024 has sparked discussions about the place of sexuality in the technology industry. Although the exact reasons behind this trend remain elusive, the incident underscores the tech community’s longstanding unease with integrating sexuality into its discourse, a reluctance that seems at odds with an industry predicated on innovation and forward-thinking.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

