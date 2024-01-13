CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products

Lenovo, a global technology giant, unveiled a new lineup of business-oriented computing products during the CES 2024 event. The offerings include advanced laptops, compact mini PCs, and all-in-one desktops, all designed with a keen focus on the needs of the business user. The new ThinkBook laptops and ThinkCentre desktops aim to provide an elevated digital experience, evading the pitfalls associated with more consumer-targeted products like the Lenovo Yoga laptop.

AI-Powered Processors and Accessories

The new devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors featuring an on-chip AI accelerator referred to as a neural processing unit (NPU). This technology enhances AI workflows, enabling the devices to handle AI computations more efficiently and powerfully. A standout in the lineup, the ThinkBook 14 i Gen 6+2, comes equipped with a TGX port for an external GPU, specifically optimized for AI computations with NVIDIA RTX cards.

Hybrid and Multitasking Capabilities

Furthermore, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid offers users the freedom to switch between Windows 11 and Android operating systems, providing dual-boot capabilities out of the box. This feature offers flexibility and choice to users, catering to the diverse needs of modern business operations. For users seeking a powerhouse workstation, the ThinkCentre neo Ultra comes packed with NVIDIA 40 series GPUs, Wi-Fi 7, and multiple DisplayPorts, making multitasking a breeze.

Revolutionizing the SMB Employee Experience

Eric Yu, a Lenovo executive, emphasized the potential of these new devices in transforming the SMB employee experience. He highlighted the role of AI technologies in driving next-generation personalization and functionalities. “Lenovo and NVIDIA are offering AI-ready solutions for enterprises, providing secure and scalable end-to-end AI infrastructure accelerated by NVIDIA,” stated Yu.

Entry-Level Option for Small Businesses

Lenovo’s new business all-in-one, the ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5, positions itself as an entry-level option for small businesses. It features up to 32GB of RAM and an optional wireless charging stand, offering a perfect blend of power and convenience to business users. This unveiling of a new range of business laptops and desktops is a testament to Lenovo’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the SMB market, striving for a smarter, faster future.