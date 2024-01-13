en English
Accidents

CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products

Lenovo, a global technology giant, unveiled a new lineup of business-oriented computing products during the CES 2024 event. The offerings include advanced laptops, compact mini PCs, and all-in-one desktops, all designed with a keen focus on the needs of the business user. The new ThinkBook laptops and ThinkCentre desktops aim to provide an elevated digital experience, evading the pitfalls associated with more consumer-targeted products like the Lenovo Yoga laptop.

AI-Powered Processors and Accessories

The new devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors featuring an on-chip AI accelerator referred to as a neural processing unit (NPU). This technology enhances AI workflows, enabling the devices to handle AI computations more efficiently and powerfully. A standout in the lineup, the ThinkBook 14 i Gen 6+2, comes equipped with a TGX port for an external GPU, specifically optimized for AI computations with NVIDIA RTX cards.

Hybrid and Multitasking Capabilities

Furthermore, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid offers users the freedom to switch between Windows 11 and Android operating systems, providing dual-boot capabilities out of the box. This feature offers flexibility and choice to users, catering to the diverse needs of modern business operations. For users seeking a powerhouse workstation, the ThinkCentre neo Ultra comes packed with NVIDIA 40 series GPUs, Wi-Fi 7, and multiple DisplayPorts, making multitasking a breeze.

Revolutionizing the SMB Employee Experience

Eric Yu, a Lenovo executive, emphasized the potential of these new devices in transforming the SMB employee experience. He highlighted the role of AI technologies in driving next-generation personalization and functionalities. “Lenovo and NVIDIA are offering AI-ready solutions for enterprises, providing secure and scalable end-to-end AI infrastructure accelerated by NVIDIA,” stated Yu.

Entry-Level Option for Small Businesses

Lenovo’s new business all-in-one, the ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5, positions itself as an entry-level option for small businesses. It features up to 32GB of RAM and an optional wireless charging stand, offering a perfect blend of power and convenience to business users. This unveiling of a new range of business laptops and desktops is a testament to Lenovo’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the SMB market, striving for a smarter, faster future.

0
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

