BNN Newsroom

CES 2024: A Symphony of Audio Innovations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
CES 2024: A Symphony of Audio Innovations

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the annual hub for tech innovation, opened its doors to a plethora of audio products this year. With a focus on both high-end audiophiles and casual listeners, the event showcased a shift towards products that will soon hit the market, as opposed to mere conceptual prototypes.

Samsung’s Audio Enthrall

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, made waves at the event with the introduction of its Music Frame. Doubling as both a picture frame and a sound system, the device is equipped with Dolby Atmos and SpaceFit technology for advanced room calibration. The unique blend of art and technology that the Music Frame represents is expected to launch later in the year.

Victrola’s High-End Sonic Jewel

Victrola unveiled the Stream Sapphire turntable, a high-end audio device that caters to the sophisticated music aficionado. Sporting wireless connectivity options such as Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast, the turntable is set to hit the market in the spring with a price tag of $1,499.

Revamping Samsung’s Flagship Soundbar

Samsung also refreshed its flagship soundbar series with the introduction of the HW Q990D. The soundbar features an 11.1.4 channel configuration and is powered by Dolby Atmos and AI-driven audio enhancements. However, details regarding the price and availability of the product remain undisclosed.

JBL’s Boombox Bonanza

JBL, the American audio equipment company, introduced upgrades for three portable speakers and two new boom box models. The focus of these upgrades was on improving sound quality and enhancing Bluetooth connectivity, including support for the new Bluetooth Auracast.

BNN Newsroom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

BNN Newsroom

