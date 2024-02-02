Central Bank of Turkey President Hafize Gaye Erkan Resigned

Hafize Gaye Erkan, who has been serving as the President of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey since June 8, 2023, has tendered her resignation. Erkan, a dedicated servant to the country disclose her decision to resign via an X post. She stated, "As a son of the country who was born, raised, and educated in this land, where a price was paid for every inch of its land, when this sacred duty was entrusted to me, I came to my country and took up my duty without paying any attention to my personal conditions."

Despite facing the challenges of an intense job while being the mother of a child not yet a year old, Erkan expressed her commitment to serving the state and the nation tirelessly. "In order to serve our state and nation, I have been at my duty tirelessly day and night. At this point, our economic program has started to bear fruit. The increase in our reserves, economic data, and indicators of the main trend of inflation are proof of this success."

Reputation Assault and Family Concerns

However, Erkan revealed the existence of a reputation assassination campaign against her. She emphasized, "Despite all these positive developments, as is known to the public, a major reputation assassination campaign has recently been organized against me." Citing concerns for her family, particularly her young child, she continued, "In order to prevent my family and my innocent child, who is not even one and a half years old, from being further affected by this process, I have requested from our President to be pardoned from my duty, which I have been carrying out with honor since the first day."

Erkan expressed gratitude to her colleagues and the Minister of Treasury and Finance, acknowledging the milestone of being the first female president of the Central Bank. She also extended thanks to the President, saying, "I would like to express my gratitude and gratitude to our President, who gave me the opportunity to serve my country and nation, which is the greatest legacy I will leave to my children, and who never wavered in his support during my term of office."