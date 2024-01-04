Centenarian Couple Celebrates 80 Years of Marriage

On the first day of 2024, amidst the annual symphony of New Year’s celebrations, a unique milestone was being commemorated in the quiet town of Fenton. A testament to enduring love and shared resilience, Andrew and Bertha Kowalczyk, both centenarians, celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. This remarkable feat of marital longevity began in the tumultuous backdrop of World War II, and has since blossomed into a vibrant family tree, spanning four generations.

A Winter Wedding Amidst War

The story of their union starts on January 1, 1944, in New Hampshire, where the couple braved a notably harsh winter, with temperatures plummeting to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Andrew, then serving in the global conflict, managed to secure leave from duty only hours before the ceremony. His original leave had been slated until the first day of January. However, upon explaining his marital intentions, his commanding officer extended it to January 3, affording him the opportunity to exchange vows with his beloved Bertha.

Eight Decades of Shared Life

Their marriage has flourished over the past eight decades, giving rise to a large lineage. The Kowalczyks have six children, and a cumulative total of 31 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making them the patriarch and matriarch of an expansive family. Their sons, Peter and another, have been married for 34 and 51 years, respectively, mirroring the longevity of their parents’ union.

Celebrating a Journey of Love

The 80th-anniversary celebration was held at the Cape Albeon Lakeside Retirement Living, the couple’s home for the past few years. Surrounded by friends and family, who gathered to honor their extraordinary journey together, the Kowalczyks were the epitome of joy and contentment. Their celebration was a vibrant reunion of all four generations of their family, a gathering of over 30 relatives, each a testament to the enduring love story that began on a chilly day in 1944.