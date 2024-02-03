Cem Adrian's Folk Tribute, Timberlake's Comeback, and New Music Releases

Renowned Turkish artist Cem Adrian, celebrated for his expansive vocal range and versatile talent, has unveiled a fresh folk album titled "Selections Essentials 4/CEM." The album, an ode to Turkish heritage and folk poets such as Aşık Veysel and Pir Sultan Abdal, consists of 12 tracks, each meticulously crafted with profound respect and affection. The album has been hailed as an artistic masterpiece that effectively communicates a rich cultural legacy to the next generation. One track, "Ben Melanet Hırkasını," has been particularly noted for its substantial impact. Gökhan Kılıç, a master cura player, offers his expertise to the album.

Music Updates: Timberlake Returns and James Arthur's New Release

In other music updates, American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake has broken his six-year solo single hiatus with the release of a new song titled "Selfish" under RCA Records. The song, serving as the lead single for his forthcoming sixth studio album 'Everything I Thought It Was,' has made its debut on multiple music charts across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The song has garnered positive feedback from Britney Spears, sparking a mild controversy between the two artists. 'Selfish' made its debut at number five on the Digital Song Sales chart in the U.S, marking Timberlake's twenty-fourth top 10 hit on the chart and his first new top 10 since 2021.

James Arthur and Selin's Latest Releases

James Arthur, a British artist boasting billions of streams, has launched his fifth studio album "Bitter Sweet Love" and announced plans for a global tour, including a performance at the famed Wembley Arena. Additionally, Turkish artist Selin has released a new song titled "Ne Senle Ne Sensiz" under Warner Music Türkiye. The song, co-written by Selin, delves into the complexities of a toxic relationship. The cover design for the song is the brainchild of graphic designer Kaan Walsh.