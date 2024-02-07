Celine Song's Next Cinematic Venture: 'The Materialists'

Acclaimed director Celine Song, known for her Oscar-nominated work on "Past Lives", is prepping for her next cinematic venture - a romantic comedy titled "The Materialists". This project is still in its infancy, with high-profile actors such as Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal showing keen interest, although official confirmations are yet to be made.

Advertisment

The Materialists: A New Romantic Comedy

"The Materialists" will showcase Celine Song's versatility as she dons multiple hats - that of a writer, director, and producer. The narrative revolves around a matchmaker who unexpectedly falls in love with one of her affluent clients. The film is set to be a collaborative effort between A24, Killer Films, and 2AM, with Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, and David Hinojosa on the production team.

Star-Studded Potential Cast

Advertisment

Actors Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal are reportedly interested in joining the cast. However, Pascal's busy schedule has cast some doubts on his participation. He's currently juggling other major projects including HBO's "The Last of Us", Ridley Scott's sequel to "Gladiator", and the much-awaited "The Mandalorian & Grogu" feature. He may also secure a role in Marvel Studios' "Fantastic Four". Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, is slated to appear in "Madame Web", while Chris Evans has lent his voice to a character in Netflix's "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" and is expected to feature in "Red One".

A24: A Powerhouse of Creative Endeavors

The studio behind "The Materialists", A24, is keeping busy with a packed schedule. The studio has entries in the Best Picture race and several upcoming releases. These include "Love Lies Bleeding", a two-part Steve Martin documentary, and Alex Garland's "Civil War". The global distribution of "The Materialists" will also be handled by A24, setting high expectations for the film's release as one of the most anticipated films of 2024.