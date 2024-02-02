Celine Lim's Triumph Over Timber Giant Samling: A Victory for Conservation and Indigenous Rights

In the heart of Sarawak, a region known for its rich biodiversity and Indigenous communities, a battle was being waged. The protagonist, Celine Lim, leader of Save Rivers, an NGO dedicated to ecosystem and community protection, was facing off against the behemoth of Malaysian timber, Samling. This wasn't a physical confrontation, but a legal one. A defamation lawsuit, instigated by Samling over articles published on Save Rivers' website, was the battleground. The lawsuit sought RM5 million in damages, threatening to cripple the NGO's efforts.

A Victory for Conservation and Indigenous Rights

The lawsuit, which began 25 months prior and went through four rescheduled trials, was finally settled on 18 September 2023. The settlement was hailed as a victory for conservation efforts and the rights of Indigenous peoples in Malaysia. It was a testament to Lim's solution-based approach to activism, which has proven instrumental in protecting Sarawak's ecosystems and Indigenous communities from logging and dam construction repercussions.

Galvanizing Support and Unveiling Injustices

Save Rivers, under Lim's leadership, managed to garner support from 160 other NGOs during this legal battle, prompting investigations into Samling's forestry practices. Over the past 20 years, Sarawak has lost over a quarter of its forests, crucial to the Indigenous population for various aspects of their life. This loss has been largely attributed to corporations like Samling. The lawsuit, therefore, was more than just a legal skirmish; it was a platform to shed light on these injustices.

Leading Successful Campaigns for Environmental and Cultural Protection

Lim, herself an Indigenous member of the Kayan tribe, has led successful campaigns that transcend the domain of environmental conservation. One such campaign was the prevention of a hydroelectric dam on the Baram River. This dam would have displaced 20,000 Indigenous people, destroying their homes and their cultural heritage. Save Rivers also conducted the Baram Heritage Survey, a comprehensive project to document the local community's dependence on the forest. This project served as a stark reminder of what was at stake.

Despite the many adversities faced, such as lack of basic amenities and proper infrastructure, Lim and Save Rivers continue their relentless pursuit for the protection of Sarawak's forests and the rights of its Indigenous peoples. Their work is a beacon of resistance and resilience, shining light on the enduring struggle between conservation and commercial interests.