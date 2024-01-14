en English
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers’ Expertise

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Noted celebrity trainer, Matt Roberts, has voiced skepticism regarding the legitimacy of fitness influencers’ advice, igniting a debate around the efficacy of online training. Roberts, a fitness guru with a staggering 25-year career, has trained an impressive roster of high-profile clients including Adele, Naomi Campbell, Ellie Goulding, and former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Roberts Challenges Fitness Influencers

Roberts criticizes the fitness guidance disseminated by influencers on platforms like TikTok, suggesting that their content is more image-focused rather than providing substantial fitness guidance. He argues that many of these influencers possess a limited understanding of fitness, focusing more on curating aesthetic content rather than delivering valuable fitness advice.

A Holistic Approach to Fitness

Roberts advocates for a holistic approach to fitness, emphasizing the importance of emotional, mental, and social well-being alongside physical health. He embodies his philosophy, maintaining his body fat percentage and weight from age 20 to 50. Roberts underscores the significance of making positive lifestyle changes regardless of age.

Cardio Recommendations

Roberts encourages a balanced diet coupled with a mix of low and high-intensity cardio exercises. He recommends a total of 200 to 250 minutes of moderate activity and 60 minutes of vigorous cardio per week for the average middle-aged person. His advice echoes the recommendations of the NHS, which advocates for adults aged 19 to 64 to be active daily.

Roberts’ perspective comes in the wake of Michelin star chef Sat Bains’ heart attack, which led to Bains adopting a healthier lifestyle. Roberts’ profound critique of the online training industry serves as a reminder of the importance of credible, well-rounded fitness advice in a world increasingly driven by image and instant gratification.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

