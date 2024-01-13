en English
BNN Newsroom

Celebrating Thad Morgan’s Legacy: A Book of Recollections by Dr. Jim Reese

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
With a heart filled with respect and admiration, Dr. Jim Reese, an Enterprise native and a veteran educator, has woven together a tribute to a legendary figure of Enterprise City Schools—Thad Morgan. His creation, a 350-page book titled ‘Recollections of Thad Morgan: The Man Who Could Make God Cuss..and Laugh’, is a tapestry of memories, insights, and tributes from over 100 individuals who were deeply influenced by Morgan’s nearly four-decade-long career in education.

Revered Educator and Leader: Thad Morgan

Thad Morgan, who embarked on his journey as an educator in Georgia, eventually returned to his hometown in Alabama, where he served in various roles in the local education system from 1964 until his retirement in 2001. His journey is not just a career timeline but a testament to his commitment and passion for shaping young minds. He wore many hats—as a coach, principal, and superintendent, each role etching a remarkable chapter in the annals of Enterprise City Schools.

The Man Who Could Make God Laugh

The book’s intriguing title originates from a poem composed in 1996 by Mary Cannon. It’s a tribute that encapsulates Morgan’s distinctive personality and his ability to instill joy and laughter even in the face of adversity. This sentiment is echoed throughout the book, painting a picture of a man who was much more than an educator—he was a mentor, a guiding light, and to many, a father figure.

Thad Morgan: An Unforgettable Legacy

Morgan’s dedication to his work and community were not confined to his designated roles. When a devastating tornado hit Enterprise High School in 2007, resulting in the tragic loss of eight students, Morgan briefly stepped out of retirement to lend a helping hand to the grieving community. His return, though brief, was a testament to his unwavering dedication to the school system and the community that revered him.

Dr. Jim Reese’s book is more than a collection of memories—it’s a celebration of Thad Morgan’s impactful legacy. A legacy that continues to resonate in the hearts of those he touched. A book signing event is set for January 20 at the Enterprise High School Media Center, anticipated to be an occasion for sharing memories and honoring Morgan’s enduring legacy.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

