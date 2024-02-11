Celebrating 40 Years: Paramount Releases Remastered 4k Ultra HD 'Footloose' Edition

On February 13, 2024, Paramount Home Media Distribution will release the classic 1984 film 'Footloose,' starring Kevin Bacon, in a remastered 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray format.
This release comes as a celebration of the movie's 40th anniversary and will be available in both standard and SteelBook editions. The standard 4k Blu-ray is priced at $21.52, while the SteelBook edition costs $30.99.
A Timeless Dance Revitalized
The 1984 classic, 'Footloose,' tells the story of Ren McCormack, a Chicago teenager who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned. With its iconic soundtrack and memorable dance sequences, the film became a cultural touchstone for a generation. Now, fans can relive the experience in stunning 4k Ultra HD resolution.
Both the standard and SteelBook editions of the remastered 'Footloose' include a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and a digital copy code. Moreover, legacy bonus features such as 'Let's Dance,' 'Remembering Willard,' and audio commentary are incorporated into the Blu-ray Disc.
The 4k Blu-ray Disc presents the film in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack, promising an immersive audiovisual experience.
A Balanced Soundtrack and Enhanced Visuals
The remastered 'Footloose' Ultra HD Blu-ray boasts a native 4K HEVC H.265 Dolby Vision HDR10 presentation with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Video reviews have given this release a rating of 4/5 atoms, praising its excellent contrast, bright highlights, and deep blacks. The color palette has been enriched, and the clarity of details varies, with some scenes displaying enhanced sharpness and texture.
The audio presentation has been rated 4.5/5 atoms and features a 5.1 DTS HD Master Audio mix that delivers outstanding clarity and a spacious soundstage. The soundtrack is a standout aspect of this release, with atmospherics and dialogue balanced effectively. While the video quality may not be perfect, the soundtrack offers an enticing reason to purchase.
Bonus Features for Devoted Fans
Although the Ultra HD disc does not include any bonus features, the HD Blu-ray disc offers a variety of special features that fans will appreciate. These extras include dual commentary tracks, making-of featurettes, and a documentary on the film's creation. For those who wish to delve deeper into the world of 'Footloose,' these bonus materials provide an engaging and insightful look behind the scenes.
As 'Footloose' celebrates its 40th anniversary, the upcoming 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray release ensures that this classic film will continue to captivate audiences for generations to come. With enhanced visuals and a standout soundtrack, fans can rediscover the story of Ren McCormack and the small town that learned to dance once more.