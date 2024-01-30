CDPQ Infra Halts REM Light Rail Extension to Longueuil Amid Challenges

CDPQ Infra, the company behind Montreal's REM light rail line, has officially put a halt to its expansion plans towards Longueuil. The news was shared by the firm's director of media relations, Michelle Lamarche, who attributed the decision to a shortage of capable teams to spearhead the project at present. She also pointed out that the economic landscape and city enhancement blueprints have transformed over recent years, suggesting that earlier studies conducted for the extension are now obsolete and in need of an update.

REM Line Extension: A Deferred Dream

The envisaged extension was intended to stretch the REM line along Taschereau Boulevard in Longueuil, harmonizing with other modes of transportation to simplify east-west commutes for local citizens. Yet, the focus of CDPQ Infra is now concentrated on fortifying the dependability of the existing South Shore segment of the REM. The company is also in the process of testing other branches within the network.

Behind the Decision: A Litany of Challenges

The REM train network has grappled with a slew of significant issues, including software glitches, equipment failures, and communication breakdowns. These have left commuters exasperated and invited criticism from the Quebec transport minister. In response, CDPQ Infra, the parent company of the REM, has committed to enhancing the user experience and service reliability.

Looking Forward: Awaiting Key Reports

The company is also anticipating a report from the Ministry of Transport, slated for release in June. This report will presumably play a crucial role in shaping the company's future steps, as it will allow for a more precise analysis of Quebec's mobility needs. Discussions are also underway about implementing more effective contingency plans, such as the deployment of shuttle buses to ferry commuters to the south shore during REM service disruptions.