CCLA Halts GHMC Approvals Under GO 59 Amid Fraud Allegations

Following an influx of fraud allegations, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) has issued a directive to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to cease the sanctioning or approval of layouts and building permissions. The directive particularly targets permissions based on conveyance deeds concerning the regularization of government lands under Government Order (GO) Ms No 59.

Allegations of Fraud

Recent reports suggest that fraudulent activities are associated with the applications and conveyance deeds under GO 59. In response to this, the CCLA has instructed the GHMC to conduct a meticulous re-verification of all applications and conveyance deeds submitted under this order. The directive is applicable to conveyance deeds executed on or after August 17, in specific districts, and will remain in effect until the completion of the verification process.

GO 59: A Tool for Land Regularization

The GOs 58 and 59 were issued as part of the Land Regularisation Scheme, with distinct criteria set for applicants in the below-poverty line category and others. However, there have been instances of fraudulent utilization of GO 59, with applicants allegedly seeking regularization on government land earmarked for road development.

Ensuring Integrity and Preventing Misuse

The directive from CCLA aims to ensure the integrity of the land regularization process and prevent any misuse of the provisions laid out in GO 59. By halting the approval process and calling for a re-verification of all applications, the CCLA seeks to restore trust in the regularization process and ensure that government lands are used responsibly and lawfully.