BNN Newsroom

CBRT to Continue Reserve Buildup Strategy in 2024

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:32 am EST
CBRT to Continue Reserve Buildup Strategy in 2024

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) has declared its strategic commitment to persist with its reserve buildup strategy throughout 2024. The bank’s goal is to maintain the upward trend of its international foreign currency reserves, a critical component for the efficacious implementation of monetary policy and the preservation of financial stability.

CBRT’s Approach to Monetary Policy & Financial Stability

In its comprehensive annual monetary policy report, the CBRT delineates plans for the coming year, including reserve rebuilding, foreign exchange management, liquidity control, international collaboration, and strategic measures for economic stability. The bank’s total reserves have witnessed a significant surge, reaching a record $145.5 billion, an increase of $47 billion from the pre-election figures.

Monetary Tightening and Macro-Prudential Framework

The CBRT attributes this growth to a stringent monetary tightening policy and a simplified macro-prudential framework implemented in the latter half of 2023. Since June, the bank has sharply escalated its one-week repo rate by 3,400 basis points, demonstrating a steadfast approach to combat inflation, reduce trade deficits, and stabilize the Turkish lira.

Management of Lira and Foreign Exchange Liquidity

Additionally, the bank intends to promote lira and foreign exchange liquidity management through swap transactions with other banks, although it plans to gradually taper off these transactions. The CBRT is also driving an initiative to raise the share of lira deposits in the banking system to 50%. It aims to persistently reduce the government-backed scheme (KKM) that shields lira deposits against foreign exchange depreciation.

Inflation Control and Monetary Policy Decisions

The CBRT projects inflation to peak at 70-75% in May, later falling to around 36% by the end of the year, due to these tightening measures. The bank retains a medium-term inflation target of 5% and clarifies it has no specific foreign exchange target. The CBRT will hold 12 meetings in 2024 for making informed monetary policy decisions based on detailed economic analysis.

BNN Newsroom
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

