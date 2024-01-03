Cats Abandoned under Paisley Flyover Rescued by SSPCA

On the first day of 2024, a disturbing discovery was made under a Paisley flyover in Scotland. Ten Persian cross breed cats, including four adults and six kittens, were found abandoned and stuffed into two pet carriers under the A737 flyover on Blackstoun Road. The Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) was promptly alerted and attended to the scene.

A Distressing Discovery

The passerby who found the cats was met with a distressing sight. The ten animals were crammed inside two pet carriers, with barely room to breathe or move. The four adult cats shared one carrier, while the six kittens were squeezed into another. The conditions were suffocating, and the cats could have potentially lost their lives due to lack of air.

Unknown Origins

Upon their discovery, none of the cats were found to be microchipped or wearing collars, making it impossible to trace their previous ownership. The SSPCA swiftly transported the cats to a local rescue center where they could receive necessary treatment and care. Without any leads on the cats’ origins, the agency faces a challenging task in piecing together the circumstances and reasons behind their abandonment.

A Public Appeal

In light of these unsettling events, the SSPCA has made a public appeal for information. The organization encourages anyone who might have knowledge about the cats or their previous circumstances to come forward. Inspector Isla Bell, an official from the SSPCA, has highlighted the severity of the situation and the urgent need for the public’s assistance. The SSPCA’s confidential animal helpline is accepting any leads that can shed light on this deeply concerning case of animal cruelty.