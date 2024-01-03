en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Cats Abandoned under Paisley Flyover Rescued by SSPCA

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Cats Abandoned under Paisley Flyover Rescued by SSPCA

On the first day of 2024, a disturbing discovery was made under a Paisley flyover in Scotland. Ten Persian cross breed cats, including four adults and six kittens, were found abandoned and stuffed into two pet carriers under the A737 flyover on Blackstoun Road. The Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) was promptly alerted and attended to the scene.

A Distressing Discovery

The passerby who found the cats was met with a distressing sight. The ten animals were crammed inside two pet carriers, with barely room to breathe or move. The four adult cats shared one carrier, while the six kittens were squeezed into another. The conditions were suffocating, and the cats could have potentially lost their lives due to lack of air.

Unknown Origins

Upon their discovery, none of the cats were found to be microchipped or wearing collars, making it impossible to trace their previous ownership. The SSPCA swiftly transported the cats to a local rescue center where they could receive necessary treatment and care. Without any leads on the cats’ origins, the agency faces a challenging task in piecing together the circumstances and reasons behind their abandonment.

A Public Appeal

In light of these unsettling events, the SSPCA has made a public appeal for information. The organization encourages anyone who might have knowledge about the cats or their previous circumstances to come forward. Inspector Isla Bell, an official from the SSPCA, has highlighted the severity of the situation and the urgent need for the public’s assistance. The SSPCA’s confidential animal helpline is accepting any leads that can shed light on this deeply concerning case of animal cruelty.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
As the Republic of Ireland national football team grapples with a shortage of seasoned wingers, manager Stephen Kenny has been compelled to make tactical shifts, including the adoption of a 3-5-2 formation. However, the availability of wingers Chiedozie Ogbene and Mikey Johnston has enabled Kenny to revert to a 4-3-3 arrangement towards the tail-end of
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Apple Seeds Second Beta of tvOS 17.3: A Closer Look
12 mins ago
Apple Seeds Second Beta of tvOS 17.3: A Closer Look
California Expands Beverage Container Recycling Program: Cash for Wine and Liquor Bottles
13 mins ago
California Expands Beverage Container Recycling Program: Cash for Wine and Liquor Bottles
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
9 seconds ago
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
Lack of Diversity in Investigative Newsrooms Calls for Industry-wide Changes
1 min ago
Lack of Diversity in Investigative Newsrooms Calls for Industry-wide Changes
Ghodbunder Road Expansion: A Balancing Act Between Development and Preservation
8 mins ago
Ghodbunder Road Expansion: A Balancing Act Between Development and Preservation
Latest Headlines
World News
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
12 seconds
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
37 seconds
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
South Dakota: A Mosaic of Stories From Road Closures to Political Speculations
41 seconds
South Dakota: A Mosaic of Stories From Road Closures to Political Speculations
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
1 min
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
1 min
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
2 mins
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
2 mins
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
2 mins
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
3 mins
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
15 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
57 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
58 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app