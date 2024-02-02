Catalyst Impact Fund Acquires San Jose Apartment Complex for Affordable Housing Conversion

In an effort to address the critical housing shortage in the Bay Area, nonprofit Catalyst Impact Fund has made a significant move by acquiring Modera The Alameda, a 168-unit apartment complex in downtown San Jose, for a sum of $78.2 million. This purchase is part of a broader scheme to transform the complex into affordable housing, providing solace to many who are contending with the region's escalating housing costs.

Catalyst Impact Fund's Ambitious Acquisition

Built in 2018, Modera The Alameda is strategically located near the SAP Center and Diridon train station, offering easy access to the daily commuters. The seller was an affiliate related to AEW Capital Management. The financing behind this acquisition was sourced from a comprehensive $100 million package of tax-exempt bonds issued by the California Municipal Finance Authority. These funds are uniquely designated for the purchase, rehabilitation, improvement, and equipping of the apartments, aiding the smooth transition into affordable housing.

Meeting the Demand for Affordable Housing

San Jose city officials have repeatedly emphasized the urgent need for affordable housing in the region. This conversion plan is a response to that call, aiming to meet the overwhelming demand. Out of the total 168 units, 34 will be earmarked for individuals earning 50% of the area median income, while the remaining 134 units will cater to those earning 80% of the area median income. The income limits for these categories in 2023 range from $62,450 to $137,100 annually, opening doors for a broader demographic.

Addressing Challenges of Low-Income Renter Households

Catalyst Impact Fund's board of directors have underlined the hurdles faced by low-income renter households, including exorbitant housing costs and barriers to economic mobility. This initiative, therefore, is not merely about providing affordable housing but also about creating a platform for economic progression for the underprivileged. By repurposing Modera The Alameda into affordable housing, the Catalyst Impact Fund is paving a path towards a more inclusive and equitable society.