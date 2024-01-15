CASTOR CEO Omer Blaier on Software Integration in Additive Manufacturing

Omer Blaier, the CEO of CASTOR, recently shed light on the issue of deficient software integration within the additive manufacturing (AM) sector during his appearance on the Additive Insight podcast. Blaier, who has amassed significant experience from his previous stints at Objet and Stratasys, likened the current state of software integration in AM to ‘awful.’ This comparison starkly highlights the disparity between the standards of integration within the AM sector and those set by tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Apple, which users have become accustomed to.

Software Integration: The Challenges and Potential

Blaier elaborated on the crucial role of application identification, CASTOR’s core competency, in addressing the existing integration challenges. He underlined the potential for increased mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity within the AM industry, primarily among hardware suppliers, as the market continues to consolidate. The CEO, however, envisions users prefer a comprehensive end-to-end solution from a single source, which would offer a holistic suite of tools.

CASTOR’s Collaborative Approach

CASTOR, in its mission to smoothen the prevalent disjointed workflow, collaborates with other software firms. The goal is to meld its application identification capabilities with their tools, providing users who typically depend on multiple software products a streamlined workflow. This collaborative approach aims to enhance the value of multiple software ecosystems, thereby addressing the inadequacies of the current integration standards.

Larger Firms’ Positioning and CASTOR’s Goal

While larger organizations like Siemens, Hexagon, Oqton, and Stratasys are positioning themselves as the go-to choices for AM software, CASTOR has a different objective. It intends to infuse its specialized application identification service into various platforms, thereby augmenting the overall user experience and setting a new standard for software integration within the AM sector.