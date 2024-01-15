en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

CASTOR CEO Omer Blaier on Software Integration in Additive Manufacturing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
CASTOR CEO Omer Blaier on Software Integration in Additive Manufacturing

Omer Blaier, the CEO of CASTOR, recently shed light on the issue of deficient software integration within the additive manufacturing (AM) sector during his appearance on the Additive Insight podcast. Blaier, who has amassed significant experience from his previous stints at Objet and Stratasys, likened the current state of software integration in AM to ‘awful.’ This comparison starkly highlights the disparity between the standards of integration within the AM sector and those set by tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Apple, which users have become accustomed to.

Software Integration: The Challenges and Potential

Blaier elaborated on the crucial role of application identification, CASTOR’s core competency, in addressing the existing integration challenges. He underlined the potential for increased mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity within the AM industry, primarily among hardware suppliers, as the market continues to consolidate. The CEO, however, envisions users prefer a comprehensive end-to-end solution from a single source, which would offer a holistic suite of tools.

CASTOR’s Collaborative Approach

CASTOR, in its mission to smoothen the prevalent disjointed workflow, collaborates with other software firms. The goal is to meld its application identification capabilities with their tools, providing users who typically depend on multiple software products a streamlined workflow. This collaborative approach aims to enhance the value of multiple software ecosystems, thereby addressing the inadequacies of the current integration standards.

Larger Firms’ Positioning and CASTOR’s Goal

While larger organizations like Siemens, Hexagon, Oqton, and Stratasys are positioning themselves as the go-to choices for AM software, CASTOR has a different objective. It intends to infuse its specialized application identification service into various platforms, thereby augmenting the overall user experience and setting a new standard for software integration within the AM sector.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 seconds ago
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
Maryam Meddin, a trailblazer in mental health support and founder of The Soke, a London-based wellness clinic, shares her journey from law and branding professional to psychotherapist. Born in Iran and raised in the UK, her personal encounters with loss became the catalyst for her foray into mental health advocacy, leading to the creation of
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
Bromford Housing Association Makes Landmark Land Acquisition in Gloucestershire
32 mins ago
Bromford Housing Association Makes Landmark Land Acquisition in Gloucestershire
Breakfast Show Sheds Light on Europe's Cold Snap and 'Blue Monday'
36 mins ago
Breakfast Show Sheds Light on Europe's Cold Snap and 'Blue Monday'
Lords of the Fallen Update: A Shift in Gaming Priorities, Anticipation for Nintendo Switch 2, and FPS Innovations
4 seconds ago
Lords of the Fallen Update: A Shift in Gaming Priorities, Anticipation for Nintendo Switch 2, and FPS Innovations
'Home and Away': Irene's Surprise Freedom, Felicity's Lies Crumble, and Leah's Nightmares Escalate
7 mins ago
'Home and Away': Irene's Surprise Freedom, Felicity's Lies Crumble, and Leah's Nightmares Escalate
WhatsApp Tests Poll Sharing Feature to Enhance User Engagement
22 mins ago
WhatsApp Tests Poll Sharing Feature to Enhance User Engagement
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
30 seconds
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
1 min
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
2 mins
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
2 mins
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
2 mins
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
2 mins
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
3 mins
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
5 mins
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app