Manchester United's Brazilian powerhouse, Casemiro, is all set to return to the field in the FA Cup tie against Newport. The midfielder, who has been on a break due to injury, shared his perspective in an interview in Dubai, revealing his sentiments about his time at Manchester United. His words painted a vibrant picture of his experience, describing it as 'unique and magical.'

A Warm Embrace

During the interview, Casemiro spoke highly of the Manchester United family. He mentioned how welcoming the club, fellow players, and the passionate fans have been since he stepped into Old Trafford. He shared his happiness with the city's ambiance and the club's offerings, appreciating the warmth that has been extended towards him.

The Importance of Short-Term Goals

Casemiro also emphasized the importance of focusing on short-term goals. He stated that while life is full of long-term ambitions, concentrating on the immediate steps is crucial for success. This philosophy seems to be guiding his approach to the game and his career at Manchester United.

Building a Strong Foundation

Reflecting on the team's strategy, Casemiro highlighted the significance of building a strong foundation and stability within the club. He believes this strong base is a prerequisite before thinking about higher achievements. There have been speculations about Casemiro potentially leaving the team, with sources suggesting a price tag of at least 40 million euros. However, the Brazilian's focus appears to remain firmly on Manchester United's immediate goals.

A Taste of Victory

Lastly, Casemiro reflected on the importance of winning trophies. He cited the team's recent victory in the Carabao Cup as an important milestone, indicating his ambition to contribute more to the club's trophy cabinet. With his imminent return to the field, fans are eagerly awaiting to see this midfield maestro back in action.