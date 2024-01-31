Carter County Sheriff's Office Revives Reserve Officer Program

In a move set to bolster community policing in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Carter County Sheriff's Office has declared the resurrection of its reserve officer program. The initiative had been dormant for several years but is now being revived with a renewed focus on community engagement and departmental support. The Sheriff's Office has commenced accepting applications for volunteers eager to make a difference in their community.

Revival of the Reserve Officer Program

The reserve officer program is not an entirely new endeavor. It was operational in the past but fell inactive due to reasons not elaborated on. The Sheriff's department, however, has seen it fit to breathe new life into the program. The program is designed to allow civilians to work alongside law enforcement officials, contributing to the safety and security of the community, without necessarily committing to a full-time career in law enforcement.

Who Can Apply?

Aspiring reserve officers must meet a set of prerequisites to be considered for the program. The volunteer position is open to individuals who are at least 21 years old. They must demonstrate physical and mental fitness through a battery of assessments. A clean criminal record is mandatory, and they must pass the civil service exam. Prospective volunteers can pick up an application from the dispatch office located in the lobby of the Carter County Detention Center.

A Step Forward for Community Policing

Sheriff Mike Fraley sees the relaunch as a positive step towards strengthening ties between the community and law enforcement. The program provides an avenue for citizens passionate about their community to contribute directly to its safety and order. It allows them to work closely with certified officers, gaining an intimate understanding of law enforcement's intricacies, while also enhancing the department's reach and effectiveness.