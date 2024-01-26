Caroline Manzo Sues Bravo Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Incident

Former 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star, Caroline Manzo, has lodged a lawsuit against Bravo and a string of production companies tied to the 'Housewives' franchise. Manzo's claims revolve around an alleged incident of sexual harassment by Brandi Glanville, another former Housewife, during the filming of season 4 of the 'Ultimate Girls Trip' spinoff. The incident, she alleges, was facilitated by the network's provision of alcohol to cast members, stimulating a drunken environment that posed a threat to their safety.

Manzo's Litigation Against Bravo and Affiliates

The legal documents reveal that Bravo and its affiliates, including Forest Productions, Warner Bros. Entertainment, NBCUniversal Media, Shed Media, and Peacock TV, are held responsible for inducing intoxication among cast members and then encouraging or allowing sexually harassing behavior. Manzo's lawsuit seeks to hold these defendants liable for their actions and aims to curb further negligence regarding cast member safety.

Details of the Alleged Harassment

The lawsuit details an event where Glanville allegedly kissed Manzo on multiple occasions without her consent, progressing to more aggressive sexual behavior. Glanville is accused of physically restraining Manzo in a restroom, all while she was under the influence of alcohol. Interestingly, Glanville is not a defendant in this lawsuit. At the time of the incident, Bravo had not required her to attend a sexual harassment class, which was mandatory for all talent.

Manzo's Trauma and Emotional Distress

In her lawsuit, Manzo also reveals a past trauma, stating that she was sexually assaulted at the age of seven, a memory that was reignited by Glanville's actions. She is seeking recompense for anxiety, worry, embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress caused by this incident. Representatives from the implicated production companies and networks have not yet responded to requests for comment on the legal action.