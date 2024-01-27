Carolina Panthers Pursue Buccaneers' Idzik for Offensive Coordinator Role

The Carolina Panthers have officially requested permission to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach, Brad Idzik, for their offensive coordinator position, marking a pivotal moment in the team's restructuring. Idzik, whose career in the NFL began in 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks, has been instrumental in shaping the careers of several successful players.

A Record-Breaking Tenure at the Seahawks

During his time as an assistant wide receivers coach at the Seahawks, Idzik proved his mettle by contributing to the success of players like Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Under Idzik's guidance, Lockett achieved over 1,000 receiving yards each year and set a franchise record for receptions in a season with 100 in 2020. Simultaneously, Metcalf also set a franchise record in 2020 with 1,303 receiving yards.

Continued Success at the Buccaneers

Idzik’s move to the Buccaneers in 2022 brought similar success. His guidance helped wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each surpass 1,000 receiving yards, marking the third-best totals in their careers. These achievements not only underline Idzik’s coaching prowess but also his ability to bring out the best in his players.

What This Means for the Panthers

The Panthers' new head coach, Dave Canales, has a longstanding relationship with Idzik, dating back to their time with the Seahawks. This connection could potentially bring a cohesive and dynamic approach to the Panthers' offense. Canales is expected to call the plays on offense for the Panthers, with Idzik potentially joining him in this crucial role. Prior to his role with the Buccaneers, Idzik served in various coaching capacities with the Seahawks, including offensive quality control and assistant quarterbacks coach.

In considering Brad Idzik for the offensive coordinator position, the Carolina Panthers are acknowledging the value of his proven track record in the NFL. His potential appointment could bring a fresh perspective and proven expertise to a team in the midst of transformation.