Accidents

Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda

Carmen DeSilva, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in property and specialty underwriting, has taken up the mantle of Vice President – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda. As part of her role, DeSilva will work towards enhancing QBE Re’s specialty reinsurance capabilities within Bermuda and play a crucial part in the development of the company’s global specialty offerings.

Boosting QBE Re’s Bermuda Presence

DeSilva’s appointment is a strategic move by QBE Re to bolster its operations in Bermuda. Prior to joining QBE Re, DeSilva has honed her skills at esteemed institutions like Platinum Underwriters and Axis Specialty. Her vast experience and diverse skill set, which includes underwriting, portfolio construction, and client relationship management, are expected to be instrumental in expanding QBE Re’s footprint in Bermuda.

Optimism and Growth

Tracey Gibbons, the head of QBE Re Bermuda, expressed a warm welcome and high expectations for DeSilva. Gibbons underscored the value of DeSilva’s multi-faceted expertise, anticipating that it will significantly influence the evolution of QBE Re’s services to better serve their global client base. The company has been witnessing a surge in demand for specialty and property reinsurance in Bermuda and is aiming for sustainable growth while optimizing its broader portfolio.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Re is a part of the broader QBE Insurance Group, a leading provider of a diverse range of insurance solutions including property, casualty, specialty, and life insurance. The group operates on a global scale, with offices in numerous international cities such as Bermuda, Brussels, Dubai, Dublin, London, and New York, delivering comprehensive insurance services to customers around the world.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

