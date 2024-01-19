CDB President Dr. Gene Leon on Administrative Leave Amidst Regional Concerns

In a surprising development, Dr. Hyginus 'Gene' Leon, the President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), has been placed on administrative leave.

The nature of the administrative process leading to this decision remains undisclosed, sparking curiosity among regional stakeholders. During this period, Dr. Leon's laptop and tablet have been confiscated, and no further details have been provided by the institution.

The annual press conference of the CDB, where Dr. Leon was set to be the main speaker, has been postponed. The rescheduling has added to the speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding Dr. Leon's leave. While the CDB has confirmed the existence of 'an ongoing administrative process,' it has refrained from commenting further on the situation.

Guyana's Vice President Seeks Clarity

Amid the uncertainty, Guyana's Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, has expressed a need for more information about the situation. The lack of communication from the CDB regarding its internal issues has raised concerns among borrowing members, including the Guyanese government, which is actively seeking an official explanation.

Dr. Leon assumed office as the sixth president of the CDB on May 4, 2021. With over 35 years of experience in economics, financial policy development, and executive management, his election was received positively in the region. The unexpected circumstances of his leave have thus drawn significant attention from member countries and others associated with the bank.