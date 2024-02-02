Cardinal Zen Confronts Church Controversies in Recent Interview

In a recent interview with Raymond Arroyo, Cardinal Joseph Zen, the 92-year-old bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, delved into his new book 'Cardinal Zen's Lenten Reflections,' and candidly addressed crucial controversies within the Catholic Church. Zen, known for his outspokenness and dedication to preserving traditional teachings, offered his insights on a range of issues, from the Church's persecution to the debate over nonliturgical blessings for same-sex couples.

Persecution of the Church and Zen's Lenten Reflections

In the interview, Zen spoke at length about the persecution of the Church, emphasizing its inevitability and urging the faithful to draw strength from it rather than be disheartened. His friend Aurelio Porfiri, credited for translating Zen's pastoral letters and homilies, played a pivotal role in the publication of 'Cardinal Zen's Lenten Reflections.'

Controversy over Fiducia Supplicans and Pope Francis' Remarks

One of the significant points Zen raised was concerning the document 'Fiducia Supplicans', which discusses nonliturgical blessings for same-sex couples. Zen aired his concerns over the document's lack of clarity and divergence from the Church's long-standing teachings on faith. Zen's comments were in response to Pope Francis' recent remarks to La Stampa regarding the African bishops' rejection of the document. He went so far as to suggest that the document's author, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, resign due to the confusion it has caused.

Synodality and the Latin Mass

Additionally, Zen shared his critiques on the first session of the Synod on Synodality, expressing concerns over the perceived push for absolute democracy within the Church, which could potentially lead to changes in doctrine. Furthermore, Zen addressed the restrictions on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass as outlined in Pope Francis' 2021 motu proprio 'Traditionis Custodes'. He expressed surprise at the attempts to limit the Latin Mass, advocating for liturgical diversity within the Church.

This enlightening interview underscores Cardinal Zen's commitment to the preservation of traditional teachings within the Church and his willingness to address and confront complex issues head-on.