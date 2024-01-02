Cardi B’s Legal Team Challenges Lawsuit Claims Amid Personal Struggles

On February 2020, legal representatives of Ellis, an unidentified plaintiff, filed a lawsuit against entertainment celebrity, Cardi B, alleging false imprisonment and infringement on their constitutional right to engage in lawful employment. The alleged incident, however, supposedly occurred in February 2018, two years prior to the lawsuit submission. Cardi B’s legal team has now contested the validity of these allegations due to this discrepancy in timelines.

Legal Grounds for Dismissal

According to Cardi B’s legal team, the lawsuit has been filed beyond the designated one-year timeframe for the supposed incident. This argument has been advanced in an attempt to dismiss the false imprisonment claim prior to the trial. By citing the statute of limitations, they have challenged the validity of the claim on the grounds of untimely submission.

Constitutional Right versus Celebrity Status

The second claim of the lawsuit involves an assertion by Ellis that Cardi B has infringed on their constitutional right to engage in lawful employment. Responding to this, Cardi’s lawyers have put forth a compelling argument. They argue that as an entertainment celebrity, Cardi B is not a state actor. Therefore, she cannot be held responsible for violating any constitutional rights. This counter-argument questions the legal basis of Ellis’ claim, seeking its dismissal from the lawsuit.

Amidst Unresolved Personal Issues

While battling these legal issues, Cardi B has also been contending with speculations about her personal life. After confirming her split from Offset in early December, she admitted to spending New Year’s Eve with him. This led to rumors suggesting that their breakup was a publicity stunt. Cardi B has since clarified that they are not back together and continue to have unresolved issues in their relationship. Despite these personal challenges and recently overcoming a significant illness, Cardi B successfully performed on New Year’s Eve in Miami.