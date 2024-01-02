Cardi B Clarifies Relationship Status with Offset After New Year’s Eve Encounter

On the first day of 2024, rap superstar Cardi B broke her silence on her X Space page concerning her intimate New Year’s Eve encounter with her estranged husband, Offset. Despite their publicized split, the pair were witnessed together at a Miami strip club, leading to their sexual reunion. However, Cardi B was clear in stating that their recent intimacy does not signal a reconciliation.

Setting the Record Straight

The Grammy-winning artist stressed the need for improvement in their relationship and communication before mulling over a possible reunion. Cardi B and Offset, who have been married for seven years, have had a tumultuous relationship with several publicized ups and downs. In December 2023, Cardi B declared her single status and her intent to start anew in 2024.

Addressing the Assumptions

She took the opportunity to address her fans’ assumptions about her relationship with Offset. Cardi B clarified that although they spent Christmas together, they are not officially an item. The rapper expressed her annoyance over the circulation of reconciliation rumors, criticizing fans for engaging in such speculation.

The New Year’s Eve Encounter

Cardi B welcomed the new year by performing at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau hotel for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.’ Post-performance, she joined Offset at LIV Nightclub, and they were later spotted together at a local strip club. This rendezvous had been in the works for months before their split. Despite their holiday togetherness with their children, Cardi B insists that she and Offset are not back together.