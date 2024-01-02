en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Cardi B Clarifies Relationship Status with Offset After New Year’s Eve Encounter

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Cardi B Clarifies Relationship Status with Offset After New Year’s Eve Encounter

On the first day of 2024, rap superstar Cardi B broke her silence on her X Space page concerning her intimate New Year’s Eve encounter with her estranged husband, Offset. Despite their publicized split, the pair were witnessed together at a Miami strip club, leading to their sexual reunion. However, Cardi B was clear in stating that their recent intimacy does not signal a reconciliation.

Setting the Record Straight

The Grammy-winning artist stressed the need for improvement in their relationship and communication before mulling over a possible reunion. Cardi B and Offset, who have been married for seven years, have had a tumultuous relationship with several publicized ups and downs. In December 2023, Cardi B declared her single status and her intent to start anew in 2024.

Addressing the Assumptions

She took the opportunity to address her fans’ assumptions about her relationship with Offset. Cardi B clarified that although they spent Christmas together, they are not officially an item. The rapper expressed her annoyance over the circulation of reconciliation rumors, criticizing fans for engaging in such speculation.

The New Year’s Eve Encounter

Cardi B welcomed the new year by performing at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau hotel for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.’ Post-performance, she joined Offset at LIV Nightclub, and they were later spotted together at a local strip club. This rendezvous had been in the works for months before their split. Despite their holiday togetherness with their children, Cardi B insists that she and Offset are not back together.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Arada Enters Dubai Real Estate Market with Major Acquisition

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Brackenridge to Demolish Blighted Buildings, Paving Way for Renewal

By Salman Akhtar

Pope Francis Calls for Embracing Diversity within Christian Faith

By Dil Bar Irshad

Taylor Wimpey West Scotland Bolsters St Vincent's Hospice with Significant Donation and Refurbishment

By BNN Correspondents

ECCB Seeks Suppliers for the Next Iteration of DCash, its Central Bank ...
@BNN Newsroom · 14 mins
ECCB Seeks Suppliers for the Next Iteration of DCash, its Central Bank ...
heart comment 0
Minnesota Considers Building Code Modification to Allow Taller Single-Staircase Buildings

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Minnesota Considers Building Code Modification to Allow Taller Single-Staircase Buildings
2023’s Biggest Philanthropic Donations Total Over $3.5 Billion

By Salman Akhtar

2023's Biggest Philanthropic Donations Total Over $3.5 Billion
Kashmir’s Divisional Administration Opens Barzulla Bund Road to Alleviate Traffic Congestion

By BNN Correspondents

Kashmir's Divisional Administration Opens Barzulla Bund Road to Alleviate Traffic Congestion
Andersonville Home Redevelopment Plan Denied: Alderman Cites Height and Affordability Concerns

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Andersonville Home Redevelopment Plan Denied: Alderman Cites Height and Affordability Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
23 seconds
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
33 seconds
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
48 seconds
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
1 min
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
1 min
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
2 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
2 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
2 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
2 mins
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
8 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
17 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app