Cardhu Distillery Celebrates 200 Years: Limited Edition Whisky & Tribute to Pioneering Women

Marking a monumental bicentenary, Cardhu Distillery in Speyside unveils a unique 12-year-old whisky matured in ex-wine casks, coinciding with a free event on International Women's Day. This celebration, dubbed 'A Celebration Of Cardhu's Pioneering Women', pays homage to the distillery's rich history and the remarkable women behind its success, Helen and Elizabeth Cumming. Attendees are in for a treat with guided tastings, expert panels, and a cocktail masterclass, set against a backdrop of live music.

Trailblazing Whisky Craftsmanship

At the heart of this celebration is the 200-year anniversary dram, a testament to Cardhu's innovative spirit. Distilled by a team led by Diageo whisky specialists and the Cardhu distilling team, this whisky represents a bold departure from tradition. Matured exclusively in ex-wine casks, it offers a unique tasting profile with notes of red berries, blackcurrant, and a subtle cinnamon spice. This process not only showcases Cardhu's willingness to defy norms but also pays tribute to the pioneering efforts of the Cumming women, who played a pivotal role in the distillery's history.

A Nod to Pioneering Spirits

The event on 8 March not only celebrates Cardhu's 200th anniversary but also International Women's Day, highlighting the distillery's legacy of female leadership. Speakers such as Diageo Whisky Specialist Eve Murphy, Distillery Manager Roselyn Burnett, and Diageo Archivist Jo McKerchar will share insights into the creation of the anniversary dram and Cardhu's history. The commemorative packaging of the whisky, featuring Helen Cumming's iconic red flag signal, further emphasizes the distillery's storied past and the bold steps it took towards innovation.

Legacy and Future

As one of the few places to offer this limited release, Cardhu invites whisky enthusiasts and collectors to partake in this historic moment. The event not only serves as a platform to honor the distillery's past but also looks forward to the future, showcasing Cardhu's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in whisky making. With a legacy built on courage and innovation, Cardhu continues to inspire with its story, one sip at a time.