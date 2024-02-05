Carbon Credit Confusion Hobbles Scottish Peatland Restoration

The mission to restore Scotland's peatlands, nature's carbon vaults, is facing a stumbling block, with the process being described as a 'national emergency' by a NatureScot manager. Despite the allocation of 250 million by the Scottish government for peatlands restoration between 2020 and 2030, progress has been painfully slow. The ambitious goal of restoring 25,000 hectares annually has fallen flat, with less than 6,000 hectares restored each year in 2021 and 2022. So, what's hampering the drive?

Carbon Credits: A Double-Edged Sword

While funding gaps are often blamed, research points to an unexpected culprit: confusion over carbon credits. Peatlands restoration earns carbon credits, which can be sold on the UK land carbon registry, offering a potential income stream for landowners. However, this financial incentive has turned into a roadblock due to misunderstanding among crofters, who own a considerable portion of Scotland's peatlands.

Confusion Among Crofters

Facing low incomes and high fuel poverty, crofters are intrigued by the financial incentives but are wary of potential legal implications and the veracity of the financial benefits promised by carbon brokers. This hesitation is compounded by the fact that some crofters maintain healthy peatlands, which generate fewer credits, making them less attractive to brokers. The Peatland Code adds another layer of complexity. It requires a guarantee that restored peatlands remain so for up to 100 years, which could limit crofters' rights to their lands.

Need for Clear Guidance

A peatland restoration guide has been published to aid crofters, but there is a clear need for additional advice and legal guidance from the relevant authorities. The current stalemate in peatland restoration is a testament to the confusion and concerns surrounding the carbon credits system. The challenge now lies in dispelling this confusion, empowering crofters with the knowledge and legal guidance to navigate the carbon market, and unlocking the vast potential of Scotland's peatlands as a weapon in the fight against climate change.