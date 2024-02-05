Carbon County Extends Deadline for Public Input on Land Use Plan Update

Carbon County is calling for increased public engagement in the revision of its Land Use Plan—a blueprint that shapes the county's planning and development. The current plan, established in 2012, urgently needs modernization to reflect the county's growth and evolution over the past decade. County Commission Chairwoman, Sue Jones, emphasizes the critical role of zoning and land use in preserving local values and the absolute necessity of public participation in this pivotal update.
Extended Deadline for Public Input
In an attempt to garner more public opinion, an environmental services firm, Y2 Consultants, has been hired to manage the update. The firm has launched an online survey for residents to voice their thoughts on the county's developmental trajectory. However, due to an underwhelming response, the deadline for the survey, initially set for January 5, has been extended by a month to February 16. The decision was taken at the Land Use Plan Steering Committee meeting held on January 17.
The Importance of Public Participation
The scanty public response is a cause of concern for Chairwoman Jones, who brought up the 2022 rejection of a hydrogen production plant proposal to underscore the plan's significance. This incident demonstrates the real-world impact of citizens' involvement in shaping local land use policies and their capacity to steer the course of the county's future.
Responsible Growth and Preservation
The revised plan aims to strike a balance between supporting responsible growth and preserving the county's treasured features, such as open spaces and private property rights. Residents are strongly urged to participate in this process by completing the survey online—a link to which is available on the Bigfoot99 website—or by picking up paper copies from the County Clerk's Office.