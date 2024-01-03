en English
BNN Newsroom

Cara Maria Sorbello Speaks Out on ‘The Challenge’ Format: Questions Fairness

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Cara Maria Sorbello Speaks Out on 'The Challenge' Format: Questions Fairness

In the thrilling yet contentious world of MTV’s reality competition series, The Challenge, two-time champion, Cara Maria Sorbello, has voiced her criticism of the show’s production and format. Focusing her ire on a recent elimination event involving her long-time rival, Laurel Stucky, Sorbello expressed her disapproval of the audience participation aspect of the competition.

Behind the Scenes of the Controversial Elimination

In the episode of The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, Stucky found herself pitted against up-and-coming contender, Ravyn Rochelle, in an elimination challenge that required the assembly of a puzzle based on a sequence of colored chain links. In a twist, several cast members aided Rochelle by calling out the color sequence for her puzzle. Stucky, despite her competitive acumen, received no such assistance from onlookers.

Playing Fair or Playing Foul?

Sorbello, watching from the sidelines, wasn’t pleased with this turn of events. She took to social media to voice her dissatisfaction, arguing that the audience participation element could unfairly skew the results of the competition. Although Stucky is Sorbello’s rival, Sorbello recognized her competitor’s skills, hinting that without Rochelle’s puzzle assistance, the outcome might not have been the same.

Grace in Defeat, Controversy in Victory

Despite the circumstances, Stucky accepted her defeat gracefully, lauding Rochelle’s victory on her social media platforms. Rochelle’s win not only boosted her record but also kept her in the competition. Yet, the incident has ignited a dialogue about the fairness of the competition, with Sorbello’s commentary spotlighting the manipulative dynamics at play during eliminations.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion continues to air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV, with viewers now more keenly aware of the strategic alliances and rivalries that can influence the course of the game.

BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

