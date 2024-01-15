en English
BNN Newsroom

Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Shockwaves rippled through the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024 as Cape Verde delivered an unexpected blow to Ghana, securing a 2-1 victory. This upset, the biggest of the tournament so far, was marked by an injury-time winner from substitute Garry Rodrigues, dramatically shifting the landscape of the international football tournament.

The Dynamics of the Unforeseen Victory

Cape Verde took an early lead in the match with a goal from Jamiro Monteiro. Ghana retaliated with an equalizer from Alexander Djiku, creating a tense and evenly matched game. However, as the clock ticked down, a defensive mixup offered Rodrigues the golden opportunity to tap in the winning goal. Rodrigues’ success in capitalizing on this error not only handed Cape Verde the victory but also positioned them at the top of Group B.

Implications for the Tournament

The upset has profound implications for the progression of AFCON 2024, particularly for Ghana. The four-time champions, who were widely expected to triumph over Cape Verde, now face an uphill battle to regain their footing in the tournament. This result follows their failure to advance from the group stages in the previous tournament, adding to their mounting challenges.

Salah Saves Egypt in a Noteworthy Match

In another notable game, Egypt, led by the celebrated footballer Mohamed Salah, managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in a nail-biting finish. Salah’s last-minute penalty ensured Egypt’s survival in Group B, further intensifying the competition.

The matches sparked extensive commentary and analysis from football analysts Jean-Emile Jammine, Ruben Slagter of Eurosport, and FRANCE 24 correspondent Justice Baidoo. Their discussions likely encompassed the strategies deployed, player performances, and the far-reaching implications of these match outcomes for the tournament.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

