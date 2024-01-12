en English
BNN Newsroom

Cape Town Man Stages Own Kidnapping in Desperate Bid to Fuel Gambling Addiction

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
Cape Town Man Stages Own Kidnapping in Desperate Bid to Fuel Gambling Addiction

In a startling series of events in Cape Town, a 25-year-old man finds himself under arrest for orchestrating his own kidnapping. The individual, a resident of Philippi, now awaits his appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, facing charges related to filing a fraudulent kidnapping report.

The Hoax Unfolds

On January 2nd, the man’s brother reported him as kidnapped after receiving a chilling ransom demand from an unidentified number. The supposed kidnappers demanded a ransom of R4,000 to R5,000, asserting they had seized the man’s money and cellphone. As the days passed, the ransom demand escalated to R15,000.

A Family’s Ordeal

Caught in a terrifying situation, the family complied with the ransom demand, transferring the sum of R15,000 via e-wallet on January 9th. However, their relief was short-lived as the following day brought a shocking revelation.

A Confession and an Arrest

The alleged kidnapping victim returned home and confessed to his family that the entire ordeal was a sham. He admitted to colluding with a friend to stage the kidnapping in a desperate bid to extort money from his family. The motive behind this deceit was revealed to be his gambling addiction. The man confessed to squandering the rent money on gambling, leading to this drastic measure.

Captain Frederick van Wyk of the provincial police has confirmed the details of the case. The suspect is currently detained at Philippi East Police Station, Lower Crossroads, awaiting his day in court.

BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

