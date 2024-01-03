Camille Campbell Discusses the Importance of ZTNA in Network Security

In an enlightening discussion with The Fast Mode, Camille Campbell, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Cradlepoint, underscored the significance of traffic visibility in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) networks. The concept of ZTNA, a pivotal WAN security architecture, mitigates the network’s attack surface by permitting isolated access to resources on a per-session basis, founded on the principle of least privilege.

Key Features of ZTNA Solutions

Throughout the conversation, Campbell articulated the must-have attributes for ZTNA solutions. These encompass flexible deployment models, continuous monitoring, support for unmanaged devices, IP address obscuring, unified policy management, and 5G optimization. The objective is to ensure a robust and adaptable security framework that can anticipate and counteract prospective threats.

Challenges in ZTNA Deployments

Despite the evident advantages of ZTNA, Campbell also pointed out the challenges encountered during ZTNA deployments. They include maintaining a clean identity source, policy creation and management, managing unmanaged device access, and traffic prioritization for remote access. Addressing these issues is crucial to harness the full potential of ZTNA and fortify the network’s defense mechanisms.

An Industry Veteran’s Perspective

With nearly two decades of experience in the networking space, Campbell’s insights are invaluable. Her extensive work on technologies spanning SDN, IoT, WAN, and zero-trust security provides a comprehensive perspective on the evolution of network security and the role of ZTNA in shaping its future trajectory.