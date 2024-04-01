CamEd Business School Bolsters Cambodia's Finance Sector with Master’s & ACCA Program

Having fully trained accountants is crucial for Cambodia's finance and business sectors, and CamEd Business School – the Kingdom's renowned, internationally accredited institute of higher education – is continuing to ensure these needs are met.

CamEd specialises in teaching accounting and finance, and holds platinum quality recognition from the international Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) based in the UK.

And CamEd's Master of Science in Accounting & Finance + ACCA programme is meeting the Kingdom's need for comprehensive professional development by combining academic excellence with internationally recognised ACCA certification.

Meeting the Demand for Skilled Finance Professionals

The course provides a streamlined pathway for students to becoming highly skilled accounting and finance professionals, equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise essential for success in today's global business environment.

"At CamEd Business School, our vision is to develop a community of business professionals performing on par with those in international business centres, taking initiatives as leaders and upholding ethical standards, said Sam Sokuntheary, CamEd Senior Vice President.

Quality Education and International Accreditation

"A programme's strength lies in its faculty, and CamEd Business School boasts a team of internationally qualified professors who are meticulously chosen through a rigorous selection process," said Sam Sokuntheary, CamEd Senior Vice President.

These experts with industry experience bring their real-world knowledge from leading companies and institutions into the classroom.

Preparing Students for the Future

And while CamEd's faculty of accounting and finance professionals ensures students have the opportunity to learn from the best minds in the field, its extensive alumni network can lead students to gaining placements in prestigious firms following graduation.

"Our alumni are also a part of the placement process through the network, with employers knowing the quality of CamEd graduates is high and that they will be a resource adding value to their company," said Pov Sopha, CamEd CSSA Supervisor.

With CamEd accredited by many international accreditation bodies – such as ACBSP in the US, ACCA Platinum Tuition Provider from the UK, CFA, QS Stars and ASEAN's AUN-QA – this assures that our students all receive a high-quality education.

In Cambodia's rapidly expanding finance and business sectors, a pool of well-trained accountants is vital for long-term stability and sustainability.

The CamEd's Master of Science in Accounting & Finance + ACCA programme prepares students for a career in finance by offering a comprehensive curriculum that covers essential topics such as financial analysis, investment management, risk assessment and financial reporting.

Through practical exercises, case studies and real-world simulations, students develop the analytical, problem-solving and decision-making skills needed in finance roles, with the course equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience necessary to excel in various finance-related careers.

CamEd continues strengthening its reputation for building top accounting and finance talent through a multi-pronged approach, with international accreditation ensuring the highest standards of education, while a relevant curriculum and experienced faculty equip graduates with the latest skills.

"Our graduates have gone on to achieve great things in their careers, with career services and practical learning opportunities preparing students for the workforce, while industry connections ease the job search.

"CamEd – which with 5 Stars in teaching from the QS in the UK is consistently ranked among the best in the country – offers a curriculum that is current with the latest industry skills and knowledge, while a comfortable and modern campus provides an optimal learning environment.

"With the quality of professors, continued updating of the programme and alignment with international qualifications – which are ACCA – our graduates stand out and hit the ground running when they start on their career path," said Sam Sokuntheary, CamEd Senior Vice President.